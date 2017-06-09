NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators center Colton Sissons will be able to play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final after the NHL decided against suspending him.

The NHL reviewed Sissons' cross-check of Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta's face inside the final minute of Thursday night's 6-0 win by Pittsburgh.

Sissons was given a match penalty, triggering an automatic review. Not having Sissons would have been a blow to Nashville's depth at forward with center Ryan Johansen and left wing Kevin Fiala out injured.

The league announced its decision on Twitter on Friday.

Having completed its automatic review of an incident in Game 5, D.O.P.S. has decided that Colton Sissons will not be suspended for Game 6. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 9, 2017

Sissons' penalty was one of 14 given to the Predators with 10 handed out to Pittsburgh for a total of 100 penalty minutes.

Game 6 is Sunday night in Nashville. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-7 series 3-2.