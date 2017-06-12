NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis played Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after battling an undisclosed injury.

Ellis exited the Predators' 6-0 loss in Game 5 on Thursday night with 16:02 remaining in the second period. He skated by himself Sunday morning and did not participate in Nashville's optional skate before coming out for warm-ups before Game 6, in which he took line rushes alongside his regular defensive partner, Roman Josi.

The pair were in the starting lineup for Nashville on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Ellis' participation could prove crucial if the Predators hope to extend the Cup Final to a winner-takes-all Game 7.

He has been an important piece of a top-four defensive unit that has propelled Nashville through the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final run. He ranks second among defenseman in the playoffs with five goals, trailing only Josi, who has scored six times in the postseason.

Ellis' two playoff power-play goals are tied for the team lead, with Josi and forward Colin Wilson.