NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In the opening minute of the second period in a deadlocked Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, the Nashville Predators appeared to open the scoring. But a quick whistle from referee Kevin Pollock blew the play dead, depriving Nashville of a prime scoring opportunity on a play that could not be challenged or overturned by video replay.

Editor's Picks Predators' Ellis plays Game 6 despite injury Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis will play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins after battling an undisclosed injury. Ellis exited the Predators' 6-0 loss in Game 5 on Thursday night with 16:02 remaining in the second period.

The sequence began when Predators forward Filip Forsberg sped down the left wing and fired a shot at Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray 1 minutes, 6 seconds into the second period. After Murray made the initial save, the puck trickled behind him and slid through the crease. It was then that center Colton Sissons poked the puck into the net.

But Pollack, situated in the corner facing Murray, blew the whistle, likely after losing sight of the puck and assuming Murray had retained possession.

The missed opportunity was protested by the Predators as well as the capacity crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

The bizarre play wasn't the first call to go against the Predators in this series. Defenseman P.K. Subban opened the scoring in Game 1 of the Cup final, but that play was overturned after officials concluded following an incredibly close video replay that Forsberg was offside on the preceding zone entry.