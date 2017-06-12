The Florida Panthers named Bob Boughner as their new coach Monday, making the former NHL defenseman their fifth head coach since 2011.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement that Boughner "sees the game in a modern way and is eager to work with our young players."

"During the interview process, Bob blew us away with his preparation, his passion, knowledge and dedication to the game," Tallon said. "We believe that he is the right leader to get our team back to competing toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

Boughner spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach in San Jose, working under former Florida coach Peter DeBoer. He has never been a head coach in the NHL.

The Panthers have been without a coach since April, following the end-of-season firing of interim coach Tom Rowe -- who took over when Florida ousted Gerard Gallant early in the season and only a few months after he led the team to the Atlantic Division title.

Tallon returned to his GM role as part of the April moves, and said then he was not averse to hiring someone who hadn't been behind an NHL bench before.

Florida was one of the biggest disappointments in the league this past season, finishing with the 22nd-best record in the 30-team NHL and missing the Eastern Conference playoffs by 14 points.

Boughner is the franchise's 15th coach in 23 years. He has been known to be in the Panthers' candidate pool for the past several weeks, and has been teammates in the past with Jaromir Jagr -- a free-agent-in-waiting who has been with Florida since February 2015 and likely is a candidate to be back with the Panthers next season.

Boughner signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 1994, but never made the NHL club and played only for Florida's minor league affiliates. The native of Windsor, Ontario, played in 630 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Buffalo, finishing his career with 15 goals and 1,382 penalty minutes.

His past head coaching experience has been with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was a two-time coach of the year. Boughner has remained an executive with the Spitfires.

