On Sunday night in Nashville, Kevin Pollock was welcomed into an exclusive and very unwelcome fraternity -- the NHL Zebra Haters' Club.

He joins esteemed members like Leon Stickle, Kerry Fraser, Bill McCreary and Stephen Walkom, each of whom were inducted into the club following controversial, series-altering calls that helped shape the outcome of a Stanley Cup Final.

And while their names may never be etched onto the Stanley Cup, their infamous contributions will nonetheless be part of its lore.

Editor's Picks 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs coverage Visit the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs page on ESPN to get results, team matchups and featured news all the way through the Final.

Sidney Crosby among the best of all time The evolution of Sidney Crosby has not been without bumps along the way -- the concussions, the accusations of being a whiner -- but after his second straight Cup and Conn Smythe, there's no doubting that his legacy is cemented.

This Penguins title was a spectacle of survival The Pittsburgh Penguins won a Stanley Cup not with a resounding performance filled with great plays from their stars but with a tour de force in pure survival. Which might actually have been the true formula all along. 2 Related

So, without further ado, here are the five most controversial (some may say "egregious") calls in Stanley Cup Final history:

No. 5: Marty McSorley's stick measurement in Game 2 of the 1993 finals

Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings had a 1-0 lead and were 1:45 away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in their series against the Montreal Canadiens when Habs coach Jacques Demers called a timeout and asked referees for a measurement of McSorley's stick.

Fraser skated to the Kings bench, pulled out a measuring device and determined that McSorley's stick had an illegal curve, warranting a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Demers pulled goaltender Patrick Roy to create a 6-on-4 power play, and Canadiens defenseman Eric Desjardins scored the game-tying goal just 32 seconds later to send the game into overtime.

Desjardins netted the game-winner 51 seconds into overtime to give the Canadiens a 2-1 win -- the first of four consecutive victories for Montreal. Years later, McSorley said the Canadiens' equipment staff had wheeled the Kings' stick rack into their locker room to measure for illegal curves.

In Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup finals, Stars forward Brett Hull scored the Cup-winning goal with his skate in the crease, which was against the rules at the time. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

No. 4: No offsides call in Game 6 of the 1980 finals

The New York Islanders entered Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers with a 3-2 series lead and an opportunity to become the second NHL expansion team to win the Stanley Cup.

With the score tied at 1 in the first period, Islanders forward Duane Sutter beat goaltender Pete Peeters on a cross-ice feed from Butch Goring, giving the Isles a 2-1 lead with 5:52 remaining.

Replays clearly showed that when Clark Gillies entered the offensive zone and dropped the puck back to Goring, the puck left the offensive zone into neutral ice, after which Goring brought the puck back over the blue line.

Linesman Leon Stickle waved the pass clean and although the Flyers twice rallied to tie the score, the Islanders clinched their first of four consecutive Stanley Cups with Bob Nystrom's goal 7:11 into overtime. After the game, Stickle admitted he made the wrong call. He was vilified by fans every time he returned to Philadelphia.

No. 3: The quick whistle in Game 6 of the 2017 finals

In front of a raucous crowd at Bridgestone Arena (where they had gone 9-1 in the playoffs), the underdog Nashville Predators needed a win to send the series back to Pittsburgh for a seventh and deciding game.

With 1:07 gone in a scoreless second period, the Predators appeared to take a 1-0 lead when Filip Forsberg's shot squirted past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray and Preds forward Colton Sissons poked it into the open net.

Positioned to Murray's right in the far left corner of the offensive zone, Pollock was blocked from the action by the bodies of Forsberg and Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley. He blew the play dead, thinking Murray had smothered the puck. Pollock whistled the play dead about a second before Sissons celebrated what he thought was the game's first goal.

The game remained scoreless until the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist netted the game-winner with 1:35 remaining in the third period, and Carl Hagelin finished off the Predators with an empty netter. After the game, Pollock reportedly apologized to Sissons for his mistake.

No. 2: Over the line in Game 6 of the 2004 finals

One win away from clinching their second Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Calgary Flames thought they had taken a 3-2 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning on a power-play goal by forward Martin Gelinas with 6:57 remaining in regulation.

Flames forward Oleg Saprykin raced the puck through all three zones and fired a shot on Tampa goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin that caromed off the netminder and onto the right skate of Gelinas. The puck ricocheted in the direction of Khabibulin and crossed the goal line before the goalie could kick the puck back out of harm's way.

Referees Bill McCreary and Stephen Walkom never saw the puck cross the line, nor did they seek out a video review. It was not revealed that Gelinas had actually scored until the following faceoff, when a television replay showed the puck clearly crossing the line.

The game spilled into overtime, where Martin St. Louis netted the winning shot 33 seconds in to send the series back to Tampa. The Lightning won their first Stanley Cup following a 2-1 Game 7 victory that was fueled by a pair of goals from Ruslan Fedotenko. Later it was revealed that Fraser was originally scheduled to work Game 6 in Calgary, but was replaced after Calgary fans reacted angrily to Fraser's calls in Game 4.