Andrew Barroway has bought out the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes and is now the team's sole owner, according to multiple reports.

Barroway is committed to keeping the Coyotes in Arizona, according to the reports.

Barroway bought a controlling interest in team from the IceArizona group of Canadian businessmen in 2014. The Philadelphia hedge fund manager previously attempted to buy the New York Islanders from Charles Wang and filed a lawsuit saying Wang backed out of the deal.

The NHL's board of governors must approve any ownership changes and could do so at its meeting this month.

