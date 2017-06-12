Maneuvering ahead of the June 21 expansion draft, the Ottawa Senators have asked defenseman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause, according to TSN.

The Senators will no doubt protect franchise defenseman Erik Karlsson, but they will then have some choices to make between Cody Ceci, Marc Methot, Mark Borowiecki, Chris Wideman and Fredrik Claesson.

Dion Phaneuf just completed his first full season with Ottawa. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

If Phaneuf waives the clause, the Sens wouldn't have to protect the 32-year-old from the Vegas Golden Knights. Teams must submit their protected list by June 17.

The three-time All-Star had nine goals and 21 assists last season.

The Senators acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2016 in an eight-player deal. Phaneuf has four years left on his contract with a cap hit of $7 million per season.