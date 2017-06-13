The Pittsburgh Penguins would accept an invitation to the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup title with President Donald Trump, according to the team's CEO.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins would never turn down a visit to the White House and, if invited, we would go as a team," David Morehouse said Tuesday in a prepared statement obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The issue of whether to go to Trump's White House has been a hot topic since the election. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors said in a statement Tuesday that the team hasn't decided what to do yet. Warriors forward David West, who has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump's policies, said he probably wouldn't go but hadn't made up his mind.

According to the Post-Gazette, some in the Penguins hierarchy have shown Democratic leanings. Owner Ron Burkle donates to Democratic causes, and Morehouse worked in the Bill Clinton administration and helped Al Gore's 2000 presidential campaign.

"We respect the office of the presidency of the United States and what it stands for," Morehouse said, according to the newspaper. "Any opposition or disagreement with a president's policies, or agenda, can be expressed in other ways."