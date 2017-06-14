Pittsburgh Penguins players have greeted cheering fans while riding in pickup trucks, convertible cars and buses during a parade celebrating the Stanley Cup champions.

MVP Sidney Crosby was riding with the cup during the Wednesday parade in downtown Pittsburgh. But he jumped out of the vehicle occasionally to give fans a close look and allow them to take pictures.

Fans line the Penguins parade route. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The cheering crowd was 20 deep in some spots along the route. The city estimated a crowd of 650,000. An estimated 400,000 fans attended the team's victory parade in 2016.

The estimated population of the city of Pittsburgh in 2016 was 303,625, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.