Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson had surgery Wednesday to repair torn tendons in his left foot.

He is expected back on the ice in approximately four months.

"Erik underwent surgery earlier today in Charlotte, N.C, to repair torn tendons in his left foot," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "The tears, which occurred during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, were found during an MRI as part of an extensive medical evaluation following the season."

Karlsson, 27, had 17 goals and 54 assists during the regular season.