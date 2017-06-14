        <
        >

          Erik Karlsson has surgery on foot

          5:31 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson had surgery Wednesday to repair torn tendons in his left foot.

          He is expected back on the ice in approximately four months.

          "Erik underwent surgery earlier today in Charlotte, N.C, to repair torn tendons in his left foot," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "The tears, which occurred during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, were found during an MRI as part of an extensive medical evaluation following the season."

          Karlsson, 27, had 17 goals and 54 assists during the regular season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.