        <
        >

          Avalanche buy out Francois Beauchemin before expansion draft

          11:21 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Looking to free up a protection spot ahead of next week's expansion draft, the Colorado Avalanche have decided to buy out defenseman Francois Beauchemin.

          Beauchemin, 37, had one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $4.5 million, but his no-movement clause would have necessitated the Avs protecting him. By exercising the $1.5 million buyout, they can shield a younger player from the Vegas Golden Knights.

          In his second season with Colorado, Beauchemin had five goals and 13 assists. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

          The Avalanche finished last in the league last season and could make quite a few moves this offseason.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.