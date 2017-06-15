The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal that gets them defensive prospect Mikhail Sergachev.

Jonathan Drouin has 29 goals and 66 assists over 164 career regular season games since his debut in 2014-15. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The teams announced the deal Thursday, about 48 hours before the NHL's trade freeze prior to the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft. Along with Sergachev, Tampa Bay gets a conditional 2018 second-round pick and Montreal a 2018 conditional sixth-rounder.

The 22-year-old Drouin set career highs last season with 21 goals, 32 assists and 53 points, and is a pending restricted free agent. He has had a rocky tenure with the Lighting since being the third pick in 2013, asking for a trade in 2015-16 and coming back to play a prominent role this past season in the absence of injured captain Steven Stamkos.

Sergachev was the ninth pick last year.