The Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL's latest expansion team, will begin play next season. The Knights have already signed 30-year-old Russian center Vadim Shipachyov, who scored 26 goals and had 76 points for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL this season, as well as WHL forward Reid Duke, 21, and Czech forward Tomas Hyka, 24.

The Golden Knights will fill the rest of their roster through the expansion draft, during which they'll select one player from each of the league's other 30 teams. Those 30 teams have already revealed their protected lists -- players that the Golden Knights cannot select. Every team had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or a combination of eight total skaters and a goalie.

The Golden Knights now have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to select their team from the lists of available players. Vegas will reveal its roster during the NHL awards ceremony on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Here's how we see the Vegas Golden Knights' roster shaping up, barring trades or side deals that will deter the Knights from picking specific players:

Forwards

James Neal - Marcus Kruger - Reilly Smith

Mikkel Boedker - Ryan Strome - Michael Grabner

Lee Stempniak - Trevor Lewis - Matt Calvert

Brendan Leipsic - Jay Beagle - Dmitrij Jaskin

Marko Dano - Hunter Shinkaruk - J.T. Brown

Teemu Pulkkinen - Tomas Nosek - Daniel Carr

Defensemen

Marc Methot - Matt Dumba

Luca Sbisa - Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill - Josh Manson

Jamie Oleksiak - Colin Miller

Griffin Reinhart

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Michal Neuvirth

Calvin Pickard

-- Tal Pinchevsky

Forwards

Alexander Radulov - Brock Nelson - Radim Vrbata

James Neal - Jonathan Marchessault - Michael Grabner

David Perron - Brian Boyle - Jimmy Hayes

Matt Moulson - Trevor Lewis - Lee Stempniak

Brendan Gaunce, Marko Dano, Jordan Weal, Mikhail Grigorenko, Hunter Shinkaruk

Defensemen

Marc Methot - Sami Vatanen

Dan Hamhuis - Matt Dumba

Kris Russell - Ben Lovejoy

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Jake Dotchin, Xavier Ouellet

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Joonas Korpisalo

Aaron Dell

Philipp Grubauer

-- Andrew Knoll