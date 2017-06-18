        <
          Here are our Vegas Golden Knights projected rosters

          Will the fact that Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury waived his no-movement clause for the expansion draft mean the veteran is Vegas-bound? Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire
          The Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL's latest expansion team, will begin play next season. The Knights have already signed 30-year-old Russian center Vadim Shipachyov, who scored 26 goals and had 76 points for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL this season, as well as WHL forward Reid Duke, 21, and Czech forward Tomas Hyka, 24.

          The Golden Knights will fill the rest of their roster through the expansion draft, during which they'll select one player from each of the league's other 30 teams. Those 30 teams have already revealed their protected lists -- players that the Golden Knights cannot select. Every team had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or a combination of eight total skaters and a goalie.

          The Golden Knights now have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to select their team from the lists of available players. Vegas will reveal its roster during the NHL awards ceremony on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

          Here's how we see the Vegas Golden Knights' roster shaping up, barring trades or side deals that will deter the Knights from picking specific players:

          Forwards

          NealKrugerSmith

          James Neal - Marcus Kruger - Reilly Smith

          Mikkel Boedker - Ryan Strome - Michael Grabner

          Lee Stempniak - Trevor Lewis - Matt Calvert

          Brendan Leipsic - Jay Beagle - Dmitrij Jaskin

          Marko Dano - Hunter Shinkaruk - J.T. Brown

          Teemu Pulkkinen - Tomas Nosek - Daniel Carr

          Defensemen

          MethotDumba

          Marc Methot - Matt Dumba

          Luca Sbisa - Zach Bogosian

          Jon Merrill - Josh Manson

          Jamie Oleksiak - Colin Miller

          Griffin Reinhart

          Goalies

          Fleury

          Marc-Andre Fleury

          Michal Neuvirth

          Calvin Pickard

          -- Tal Pinchevsky

          Forwards

          RadulovNelsonVrbata

          Alexander Radulov - Brock Nelson - Radim Vrbata

          James Neal - Jonathan Marchessault - Michael Grabner

          David Perron - Brian Boyle - Jimmy Hayes

          Matt Moulson - Trevor Lewis - Lee Stempniak

          Brendan Gaunce, Marko Dano, Jordan Weal, Mikhail Grigorenko, Hunter Shinkaruk

          Defensemen

          MethotVatanen

          Marc Methot - Sami Vatanen

          Dan Hamhuis - Matt Dumba

          Kris Russell - Ben Lovejoy

          Trevor van Riemsdyk, Jake Dotchin, Xavier Ouellet

          Goalies

          Fleury

          Marc-Andre Fleury

          Joonas Korpisalo

          Aaron Dell

          Philipp Grubauer

          -- Andrew Knoll

