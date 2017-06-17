Order of selections for the 2017 NHL draft

Note: Draft pick order last updated on June 17.

The NHL draft is coming up on June 23 and 24 in Chicago. Check here for a list of the order of all 217 selections, which will be updated as picks are traded.

Round 1

Notes:

The Wild's pick goes to the Coyotes as a result of the trade that sent Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Grayson Downing, a 2018 second-round pick, a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and this pick.

The Capitals' pick goes to the Blues as a result of the trade that sent Kevin Shattenkirk and Pheonix Copley to Washington in exchange for Zach Sanford, Brad Malone, a 2018 conditional seventh-round pick, a conditional 2019 second-round pick and this pick.

The Ducks' pick goes to the Stars as the result of the trade that sent Patrick Eaves to Anaheim in exchange for this pick, which was conditional upon Anaheim advancing to the Western Conference Final and having Eaves play in 50 percent of the Ducks' games.

Round 2

Notes:

The Flames' pick goes to the Senators as a result of the trade that sent Curtis Lazar and Mike Kostka to Calgary in exchange for Jyrki Jokipakka and this pick.

The Maple Leafs' pick goes to the Lightning as the result of the trade that sent Brian Boyle to Toronto in exchange for Byron Froese and this pick.

The Bruins' pick goes to the Devils as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Lee Stempniak to Boston in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round pick and this pick.

The Sharks' pick goes to the Ducks as the result of the trade that sent Frederik Andersen to Toronto in exchange for Pittsburgh's 2016 first-round pick and this pick. Toronto previously acquired this pick as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Roman Polak and Nick Spaling to San Jose in exchange for Raffi Torres, a 2018 second-round pick and this pick.

The Rangers' pick goes to the Hurricanes as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Eric Staal to New York in exchange for Aleksi Saarela, a 2016 second-round pick and this pick.

The Oilers' pick goes to the Bruins as compensation for hiring Peter Chiarelli as president and general manager.

The Wild's pick goes to the Sabres as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Chris Stewart to Minnesota in exchange for this pick.

The Blue Jackets' pick goes to the Canucks as compensation for hiring John Tortorella as head coach.

The Capitals' pick goes to the Canadiens as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Lars Eller to Washington in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick and this pick.

The Senators' pick goes to the Maple Leafs as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Dion Phaneuf, Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and Cody Donaghey to Ottawa in exchange for Milan Michalek, Jared Cowen, Colin Greening, Tobias Lindberg and this pick.

The Penguins' pick goes to the Hurricanes as a result of the trade that sent Ron Hainsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for Danny Kristo and this pick.

Round 3

Notes:

The Avalanche's pick goes to the Devils as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Eric Gelinas to Colorado in exchange for this pick.

The Coyotes' pick goes to the Panthers as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Dave Bolland and Lawson Crouse to Arizona in exchange for a 2018 conditional second-round pick and this pick.

The Devils' pick goes to the Hurricanes as a result of the 2014 trade that sent Tuomo Ruutu to New Jersey in exchange for Andrei Loktionov and this pick.

The Red Wings' pick goes to the Coyotes as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Maxim Letunov and a 2017 sixth-round pick to San Jose in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round pick and this pick. San Jose previously acquired this pick as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Dylan Sadowy to Detroit in exchange for this pick.

The Panthers' pick goes to the Red Wings as a result of the trade that sent Thomas Vanek to Florida in exchange for Dylan McIlrath and this pick.

The Flames' pick goes to the Coyotes as a result of the trade that sent Michael Stone to Calgary in exchange for a 2018 conditional fifth-round pick and this pick.

The Maple Leafs' pick goes to the Red Wings as compensation for hiring Mike Babcock as head coach.

The Bruins' pick goes to the Flyers as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Zac Rinaldo to Boston in exchange for this pick.

The Sharks' pick goes to the Devils as compensation for hiring Peter DeBoer as head coach.

The Blues' pick goes to the Oilers as a result of the trade that sent Nail Yakupov to St. Louis in exchange for Zach Pochiro and this pick.

The Rangers' pick goes to the Red Wings as a result of the trade that sent Brendan Smith to New York in exchange for Ottawa's 2018 second-round pick and this pick.

The Blackhawks' pick goes to the Red Wings as a result of the trade that sent Tomas Jurco to Chicago in exchange for this pick. Chicago previously reacquired this pick as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Teuvo Teravainen and Bryan Bickell to Carolina in exchange for the Rangers' 2016 second-round pick and this pick. Carolina previously acquired this pick as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Dennis Robertson, Jake Massie and a 2017 fifth-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Kris Versteeg, Joakim Nordstrom and this pick.

The Capitals' pick goes to the Sabres as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Mike Weber to Washington in exchange for this pick.

The Senators' pick goes to the Blackhawks as a result of the trade that sent Scott Darling to Carolina in exchange for this pick. Carolina previously acquired this pick as a result of the trade that sent Viktor Stalberg to Ottawa in exchange for this pick.

Round 4

Notes:

The Coyotes' pick goes to the Wild as a result of the trade that sent Grayson Downing, a 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick and a 2019 conditional fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and this pick.

The Panthers' pick goes to the Rangers as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Keith Yandle to Florida in exchange for a 2016 sixth-round pick and this pick.

The Lightning's pick goes to the Flyers as a result of the trade that sent Mark Streit to Tampa Bay in exchange for Valtteri Filppula, a 2017 conditional seventh-round pick and this pick.

The Islanders' pick goes to the Flyers as a result of the 2016 trade that sent San Jose's 2016 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for this pick.

The Sharks' pick goes to the Canucks as a result of the trade that sent Jannik Hansen to San Jose in exchange for Nikolay Goldobin and this pick.

The Rangers' pick goes to the Avalanche as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Nick Holden to New York in exchange for this pick.

The Canadiens' pick goes to the Kings as a result of the trade that sent Ben Bishop to Dallas in exchange for this pick. Dallas previously acquired this pick as a result of the trade that sent Jordie Benn to Montreal in exchange for Greg Pateryn and this pick.

The Predators' pick goes to the Devils as a result of the trade that sent Vernon Fiddler to Nashville in exchange for this pick.

The Penguins' pick goes to the Maple Leafs as a result of the trade that sent Frank Corrado to Pittsburgh in exchange for Eric Fehr, Steve Oleksy and this pick.

Round 5

Notes:

The Canucks' pick goes to the Oilers as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Philip Larsen to Vancouver in exchange for this pick.

The Sabres' pick goes to the Blues as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Anders Nilsson to Buffalo in exchange for this pick.

The Hurricanes' pick goes to the Blackhawks as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Kris Versteeg, Joakim Nordstrom and a 2017 third-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Dennis Robertson, Jake Massie and this pick.

The Lightning's pick goes to the Kings as a result of the trade that sent Peter Budaj, Eric Cernak, a conditional 2017 pick and a seventh-round pick in exchange for Ben Bishop and this pick.

The Bruins' pick goes to the Hurricanes as a result of the 2016 trade that sent John-Michael Liles to Boston in exchange for Anthony Camara, a 2016 third-round pick and this pick.

The Blues' pick goes to the Blackhawks as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Florida's 2016 fifth-round pick to St. Louis in exchange for this pick.

The Senators' pick goes to the Penguins as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Mike Condon to Ottawa in exchange for this pick.

Round 6

Notes:

The Avalanche's pick was reacquired as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Buffalo's 2015 second-round pick to San Jose in exchange for a 2015 second-round pick, Colorado's second-round pick in 2016 and this pick. San Jose previously acquired this pick as a result of the 2014 trade that sent Brad Stuart to Colorado in exchange for a 2016 second-round pick and this pick.

The Canucks' pick goes to the Rangers as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Emerson Etem to Vancouver in exchange for Nicklas Jensen and this pick.

The Coyotes' pick goes to San Jose as a result of the 2016 trade that sent a 2016 fourth-round pick and Detroit's third-round pick this year to Arizona in exchange for Maxim Letunov and this pick.

The Panthers' pick goes to the Red Wings as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Jakub Kindl to Florida in exchange for this pick.

The Islanders' pick goes to the Blackhawks as a result of the 2016 trade that sent Columbus' 2016 fourth-round pick to New York in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round pick and this pick.

The Rangers' pick goes to the Predators as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Magnus Hellberg to New York for this pick.

The Canadiens' pick goes to the Lightning as a result of the trade that sent Nikita Nesterov to Montreal in exchange for Jonathan Racine and this pick.

The Ducks' pick goes to the Panthers as a result of the 2014 trade that sent Colby Robak to Anaheim in exchange for Jesse Blacker and this pick.

The Predators' pick goes to the Devils as a result of the trade that sent P.A. Parenteau to Nashville in exchange for this pick.

Round 7

Notes:

The Panthers' pick goes to the Bruins as a result of the 2016 trade that sent a 2016 seventh-round pick to Florida in exchange for this pick.

The Kings' pick goes to the Flyers as a result of the trade that sent Mark Streit to Tampa Bay in exchange for Valtteri Filppula, a fourth-round pick and this pick. Tampa Bay previously acquired this pick as a result of the trade that sent Ben Bishop and a fifth-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Peter Budaj, Erik Cernak, a conditional pick and this pick.

The Canadiens' pick goes to the Jets as a result of the 2016 trade that sent a 2016 seventh-round pick to Montreal in exchange for this pick.

The Blackhawks' pick goes to the Sharks as a result of the 2015 trade that sent Andrew Desjardins to Chicago in exchange for Ben Smith and this pick.

The Senators' pick goes to the Sharks as a result of the trade that sent Tommy Wingels to Ottawa in exchange for Buddy Robinson, Zach Stortini and this pick.

The Ducks' pick goes to the Blackhawks as a result of the trade that sent Corey Tropp to Anaheim in exchange for Tim Jackman and this pick.