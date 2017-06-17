GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have traded longtime starting goaltender Mike Smith to the Calgary Flames.

Arizona received a conditional 2018 third-round pick, defensive prospect Brandon Hickey and the rights to pending unrestricted goaltender Chad Johnson. The teams announced the trade Saturday prior to the NHL's trade freeze for the Vegas expansion draft.

Smith, 35, had been the Coyotes' starter for the past six seasons and helped them reach the 2012 Western Conference finals. Last season he was 19-26-9 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

In 11 seasons with the Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, Smith has a 2.70 GAA and .913 save percentage. He has two years remaining on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $5.67 million.