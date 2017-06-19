        <
          Full coverage: 2017 NHL draft

          The NHL world descends upon Chicago for the weekend of June 23 and 24 for the 2017 draft. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
          4:36 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The NHL draft will be taking place in Chicago on June 23 and 24. Get caught up with all you need to know here, from the complete order of all 217 selections to insights on the players available in this year's draft class:

          Complete order of selection
          Last updated: June 17

          Top 100 skaters by Corey Pronman
          Last updated: June 19

          Top 10 goalies by Corey Pronman

          Top prospects at each skill by Corey Pronman

          Trades we want to see before and during the draft - June 20
          by Matthew Coller

          Final mock draft - June 22
          by Corey Pronman

          Best, worst draft picks for every team in past 10 drafts - June 22
          by Andrew Knoll

          Live pick-by-pick analysis of Round 1 - June 23
          by Corey Pronman

          Draft grades for all 31 teams - June 24
          by Corey Pronman

          Teams that improved most from the 2017 draft - June 24
          by Chuck Gormley

          Top takeaways from draft weekend - June 24
          by Tim Kavanagh

          Way-too-early 2018 draft prospect rankings - June 24
          by Corey Pronman

