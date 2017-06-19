Full coverage: 2017 NHL draft

The NHL draft will be taking place in Chicago on June 23 and 24. Get caught up with all you need to know here, from the complete order of all 217 selections to insights on the players available in this year's draft class:
Complete order of selection
Last updated: June 17
Top 100 skaters
by Corey Pronman
Last updated: June 19
Top 10 goalies by Corey Pronman
Top prospects at each skill by Corey Pronman
Trades we want to see before and during the draft - June 20
by Matthew Coller
Final mock draft - June 22
by Corey Pronman
Best, worst draft picks for every team in past 10 drafts - June 22
by Andrew Knoll
Live pick-by-pick analysis of Round 1 - June 23
by Corey Pronman
Draft grades for all 31 teams - June 24
by Corey Pronman
Teams that improved most from the 2017 draft - June 24
by Chuck Gormley
Top takeaways from draft weekend - June 24
by Tim Kavanagh
Way-too-early 2018 draft prospect rankings - June 24
by Corey Pronman