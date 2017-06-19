Veteran captain Shane Doan will not be re-signed by the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Monday.

Doan, 40, has played only for the Coyotes, dating back 21 years, to before the franchise moved from Winnipeg. He was the seventh overall pick by the Jets in 1995.

In 1,540 career games, Shane Doan scored 402 goals and added 570 assists for 972 points. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"After serious consideration, we have decided to not offer Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season," Arizona Coyotes owner, chairman and governor Andrew Barroway said in a statement. "The time has come for us to move on and to focus on our young, talented group of players and our very bright future. This was a very difficult decision given what Shane has done for the Coyotes and his unparalleled importance to the organization. With that said, this is necessary to move us forward as a franchise."

The move is the latest in a housecleaning conducted by Barroway, who recently took over full ownership of the Coyotes.

In 2015, Doan became the Coyotes' all-time leading scorer. He was named captain in 2003-04 and is currently the longest serving captain in the NHL.

