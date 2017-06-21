LAS VEGAS -- The latest chapter in NHL uniforms opened Tuesday night, as the league celebrated its new partnership with Adidas by unveiling uniforms for all 31 of its teams -- including its newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The event, which took place at a resort in Las Vegas -- where the temperature hit a rather un-hockey-like 114 degrees earlier in the day -- marked the changeover of the NHL's uniform contract from Reebok, which had outfitted the league since 2005, to Adidas, which holds the NHL's uniform rights for the next seven years.

The unveiling of the Golden Knights' uniform was among the most highly anticipated moments of the evening. The final design -- a steel gray uniform with black, gold and red trim, featuring a crest logo that had been revealed earlier this year -- is relatively straightforward and won't look out of place in the league's uniform program. While the jersey design has little of the glitz or flash one might expect from Las Vegas' first major-level pro sports team, the uniform does have one surprisingly bold element: white gloves.

Golden Knights uni reveal. pic.twitter.com/hMH5RULTfo — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 21, 2017

Adidas' take on NHL uniforms provides a basic template that is similar to the uniforms worn in the recent World Cup of Hockey, but without Adidas' three-stripe branding down the sides, which will not be used for NHL game uniforms.

Key features of the new uniforms include:

• Jersey crests and numbers are being made with more lightweight materials and processes, with the resulting jerseys weighing in at 19 percent lighter than the current Reebok product. In a hands-on inspection of the new jerseys during the event, the new gear did seem to be noticeably lighter. (One exception: The Blackhawks, who have used old-school chain stitching on their crest for many years, declined the opportunity to move to a more lightweight emblem and are sticking with the older, more traditional embroidery method.)

• Reebok's scoop hemline, which was unpopular with many fans (and with some players, a few of whom had their jerseys custom-tailored to remove the curved shirttail), has been scrapped in favor of a less exaggerated shirttail.

• All jerseys use a dimpled fabric across the shoulders. This treatment, which is designed to provide added flexibility, is hard to see from a distance but is very apparent when viewed at close range.

Good view of the dimpled fabric on the shoulders of the new NHL/Adidas jerseys. pic.twitter.com/yGnvGUDlEd — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 21, 2017

• The NHL shield logo at the base of each team's jersey neckline will now appear as a Chromaflex chip, not as an embroidered patch as in the past. In addition, the logo is being showcased within a five-sided fabric inlay that anchors the collar. For some teams, this pentagon of fabric blends in with the rest of the design. The Red Wings' pentagon, for example, is the same shade of red used for the rest of the jersey, so it's barely noticeable. But for others, the pentagon provides a sharp note of contrast. The Rangers' blue jersey, for example, now has a bright red pentagon at the base of the collar, and several other teams have similarly jarring collar configurations. In addition, the striping patterns on several teams' jerseys have been tinkered with.

• And of course the Reebok logo at the rear neckline has been replaced by the Adidas logo.

In a surprising move, the NHL and Adidas did not provide a breakdown of all the design changes made by individual teams, preferring to let the clubs tell their own design stories. Some of the revisions, though, are obvious. For example:

• The Wild have added a Canadiens-style horizontal stripe that runs behind their crest.

• The Predators' "apron string" piping, which had been part of Reebok's Edge jersey template, has been eliminated, leaving the team with a much more traditional look.

Quick comparison of old vs new #Preds home jersey. pic.twitter.com/CUcuhYrJMu — Icethetics (@icethetics) June 20, 2017

• The Devils have traded in their thick "belly striping" for a thin black stripe at the hemline and beefed up the width of their sleeve stripes. For most other teams, those moves would amount to little more than minor tinkering. But for the Devils, who have spent decades resisting any uniform changes, they qualify as major revisions.

• The Bruins have changed their home socks from yellow to black.

Bruins now going with black socks, instead of yellow, for home uni. pic.twitter.com/ZpqGNhjy6A — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 21, 2017

Other changes are more subtle, like the Bruins eliminating the black outlining from their player names and numbers, and the Flames changing their player names from italics to standard non-italic lettering.

A full list of all the changes will likely materialize in the coming days, as fans and reporters spot all the revisions.

Only home uniforms were shown at the unveiling event. Some teams tweeted photos of their white road uniforms shortly after the home unveiling, while others are expected to reveal their road whites later in the week during the run-up to the NHL draft on Friday.

Fans will have to wait longer than that to see their favorite teams' alternate jerseys, however. Aside from special games like the annual Winter Classic, no alternate jerseys are planned for the 2017-18 season. Teams will stick with their standard home and road designs as Adidas settles into its new role as the league's outfitter. Alternate uniforms are expected to return for 2018-19.