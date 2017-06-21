A severe allergic reaction caused by his hockey equipment could force Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa into retirement, according to a report by Sportsnet.ca.

Multiple sources emphasized the seriousness of the allergy, with one telling the website, "It's only funny to anyone who's never had it."

Hossa, 38, has been taking medication for the allergy, but according to the report, doctors are concerned about him continuing to do so long-term.

Hossa scored 26 goals last season, his 19th in the league. He has four years remaining on a 12-year, $63.3 million deal he signed in 2009, and is due to be paid $1 million each of the next four seasons.

The Blackhawks were swept by the eventual Western Conference champion Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. Hossa indicated afterward that he planned to return.

Neither Hossa nor his agent could be reached for comment, and the Blackhawks declined to comment.