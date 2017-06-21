Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee says he will use every minute available to him before submitting his list of players to be taken in the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday. (1:03)

The Vegas Golden Knights will host their first regular-season NHL game on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes.

The NHL announced home opening games for every team. Vegas will open the season on the road against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International

The Pittsburgh Penguins will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner Oct. 4, prior to their opener against the St. Louis Blues.

The Pens head to Chicago for the the Blackhawks' opener the next night.

The Nashville Predators, who lost in the Final, open their season on Oct. 5 in Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings will open their new stadium, Little Caesars Arena, on Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild. Detroit has been playing at Joe Louis Arena since 1979.

The Golden Knights will play in T-Mobile Arena, which opened in 2016 and has so far hosted concerts, special events and some preseason NHL games. The venue will become the center of the boxing world when Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26.

The NHL will release complete team schedules Thursday.