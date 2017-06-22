Who are the winners from the NHL awards extravaganza from Las Vegas? Here they are:

Ted Lindsay Award (Most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA)

Presenters: Ted Lindsay, Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)

Presenters: Bob Gainey and Jay Baruchel

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top defenseman)

Presenters: Denis Potvin and Jay Baruchel

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)

Presenter: Taran Killam

NHL General Manager of the Year Award (Most outstanding general manager)

Presenter: David Harbour

Jack Adams Award (Most outstanding head coach)

Presenter: David Harbour

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance and dedication to hockey)

Presenter: Jacob Tremblay

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Outstanding sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct)

Presenters: Marcel Dionne and Aly Raisman

Vezina Trophy (Top goaltender)

Presenters: Bernie Parent and Kevin Weekes

Hart Memorial Trophy (Most valuable player to his team)

Presenter: Wayne Gretzky