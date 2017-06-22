        <
          Brent Burns, Connor McDavid among early award winners

          Lots of eyes were on Connor McDavid in Vegas. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
          8:41 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who are the winners from the NHL awards extravaganza from Las Vegas? Here they are:

          Ted Lindsay Award (Most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA)
          Presenters: Ted Lindsay, Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier
          Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          Frank J. Selke Trophy (Forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)
          Presenters: Bob Gainey and Jay Baruchel
          Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

          James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top defenseman)
          Presenters: Denis Potvin and Jay Baruchel
          Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

          Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)
          Presenter: Taran Killam

          NHL General Manager of the Year Award (Most outstanding general manager)

          Presenter: David Harbour

          Jack Adams Award (Most outstanding head coach)

          Presenter: David Harbour

          Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance and dedication to hockey)

          Presenter: Jacob Tremblay

          Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Outstanding sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct)

          Presenters: Marcel Dionne and Aly Raisman

          Vezina Trophy (Top goaltender)

          Presenters: Bernie Parent and Kevin Weekes

          Hart Memorial Trophy (Most valuable player to his team)

          Presenter: Wayne Gretzky

