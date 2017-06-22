Who are the winners from the NHL awards extravaganza from Las Vegas? Here they are:
Ted Lindsay Award (Most outstanding player as voted by NHLPA)
Presenters: Ted Lindsay, Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Frank J. Selke Trophy (Forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)
Presenters: Bob Gainey and Jay Baruchel
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
James Norris Memorial Trophy (Top defenseman)
Presenters: Denis Potvin and Jay Baruchel
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the year)
Presenter: Taran Killam
NHL General Manager of the Year Award (Most outstanding general manager)
Presenter: David Harbour
Jack Adams Award (Most outstanding head coach)
Presenter: David Harbour
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (Perseverance and dedication to hockey)
Presenter: Jacob Tremblay
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (Outstanding sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct)
Presenters: Marcel Dionne and Aly Raisman
Vezina Trophy (Top goaltender)
Presenters: Bernie Parent and Kevin Weekes
Hart Memorial Trophy (Most valuable player to his team)
Presenter: Wayne Gretzky