LAS VEGAS -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is the runaway winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Matthews claimed the honor during the NHL's annual awards show Wednesday night, easily outdistancing Winnipeg's Patrik Laine and Columbus' Zach Werenski.

Matthews had 40 goals and 29 assists in his rookie season after going to the Maple Leafs as the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

The Arizona-raised center didn't miss a game while propelling Toronto back into the Stanley Cup playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

Editor's Picks Golden night: Vegas reveals expansion roster The Vegas Golden Knights announced their expansion draft picks during the telecast of the league's awards show.

The first trophy of the show was handed out to Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton captain won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL Players' Association members. The 20-year-old NHL scoring champion also is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP.

The 91-year-old Lindsay was on stage for the presentation, flanked by Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.

The results of the expansion draft also will be revealed throughout the two-hour awards show. The Vegas Golden Knights begin play in the fall as the NHL's 31st franchise.

The annual awards show got underway with a performance by a Canadian rock band and a few jokes from emcee Joe Manganiello, who got laughs from a comedy bit in which he stepped into the crowd to move Sidney Crosby up to an improved seat -- by asking a grinning NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to switch seats.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron joins Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward four times. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The procession of awards continued with Boston forward Patrice Bergeron winning the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the fourth time, and San Jose's Brent Burns garnering the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

Bergeron joined Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times. Bergeron also claimed the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He has been nominated for the Selke six straight times, joining Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk for the longest streak in the award's history.

Burns is a first-time winner of the Norris. The heavily bearded big man with an aggressive offensive game scored 76 points to lead all defensemen.

Burns beat out Ottawa's Erik Karlsson, who scored 71 points.

Also, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile was named the NHL's top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.

Poile was recognized after the Predators' first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance. Poile is the only GM in Predators history, patiently building the Sun Belt franchise into a powerhouse with a solid foundation in the community.

In his first full season in Columbus, Tortorella led the Blue Jackets' revival for their best record ever and their first playoff appearance since 2014, even leading the overall NHL standings earlier in the season. The American coach also won the Adams award in 2004.