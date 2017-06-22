With their first expansion draft picks, the Vegas Golden Knights selected goalie Calvin Pickard, forwards William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Jonathan Marchessault, Teemu Pulkkinen, Tomas Nosek, and defensemen Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill and Luca Sbisa.

Additionally, the Knights acquired Reilly Smith from the Panthers as well as one pick each from Florida and the Buffalo Sabres (attached to the Carrier selection).

The players were revealed in reverse order of their originating team's regular season standings, meaning the Colorado Avalanche's player (Pickard) came off the board first, while the Washington Capitals' pick will be announced last.

"What surprised me was the quality of some of our forwards that we were able to get out of this situation," owner Bill Foley said prior to the announcement of the team's expansion picks. "The people of Las Vegas are going to be happy with what we did. They're going to be pleasantly surprised."

The results of the expansion draft are being announced throughout the NHL Awards telecast.

The Golden Knights had to choose one player from each NHL team with a composition of 14 forwards, nine defensemen, three goaltenders and four additional players from any position. Vegas had a pool of 673 players made available by the league's other 30 teams from which to choose.

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant already entered the evening with Reid Duke, a 21-year-old forward, on roster, who became the Golden Knights' first ever player after agreeing to a three-year entry-level contract with the team in March.

The Golden Knights' first home game will be Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes.