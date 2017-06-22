SUNRISE, Fla. -- Former NHL MVP Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers' front office as a senior adviser to team president Dale Tallon.

Pronger played in five All-Star games, represented Canada in the Olympics four times, won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim and appeared in 1,167 regular-season games with five clubs.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with and learn from an executive with the track record that Dale has," Pronger said. "I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to help the Panthers work towards winning the Stanley Cup."

The 42-year-old Pronger joins the Panthers after almost three years in the NHL's department of player safety. He joined the league office in October 2014.

"Chris' winning resume and wealth of hockey knowledge will be a great asset to our hockey club," Tallon said. "We're thrilled that he has chosen to join the Panthers organization."

The Hall of Fame defenseman's contract expired after this season. He hasn't played in an NHL game since 2012 because of post-concussion symptoms. He got a stick to the eye, which ended his playing career. Philadelphia traded his contract to Arizona in the summer of 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.