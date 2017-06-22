The Vegas Golden Knights are wheeling and dealing. The day after assembling their team in the expansion draft, they traded defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Carolina Hurricanes and fellow defenseman David Schlemko to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the van Riemsdyk deal, the Golden Knights also parted with a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft and received a second-round pick (62nd overall) in this year's draft that Carolina had previously acquired from Pittsburgh.

Vegas received a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft for the 30-year-old Schlemko.

"As a right-handed defenseman, Trevor fills an immediate need in our lineup," Canes general manager Ron Francis said Thursday in a statement. "He has obviously already experienced success in Chicago, and now will be another good, young piece on our blueline."

Trevor van Riemsdyk hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015. Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Vegas had drafted van Riemsdyk from the Chicago Blackhawks. He had five goals and 11 assists and was a plus-17 in 58 games last season, his third with Chicago. He played in all 82 games the season before and had 14 points.

Van Riemsdyk, 25, hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 2015 after appearing in 18 regular-season games and four games in the postseason.

The Golden Knights drafted Schlemko from the San Jose Sharks where he played one season and had 18 points. He has also played for the Coyotes, Stars, Flames and Devils.