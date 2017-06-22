The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for forward Ryan Strome.

Eberle, 27, has spent his entire seven-year career with Edmonton. He had 20 goals and 31 assists last season. His best season came in 2013-14, when he had 65 points.

Jordan Eberle has been a fixture in Edmonton for seven seasons. Andy Devlin/Getty Images

Eberle has two years left on his contract with a cap hit of $6 million each season. The Oilers need to conserve cap space to offer big contracts to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Strome, 23, has one year left on his deal with a cap hit of $2.5 million. He had 13 goals and 17 assists last season. His best season was 2014-15, when he had 50 points. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft.