EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Kings have bought out the final year of defenseman Matt Greene's contract.

The Kings announced the move Friday.

Greene has been with the Kings since 2008. He provided steady, stay-at-home defense during their Stanley Cup championship runs in 2012 and 2014.

But Greene has played in only 29 games over the past two seasons due to serious injuries, and he has played in more than half of the Kings' games in just one season since 2011-12. He went on injured reserve Jan. 30 and had back surgery.

He signed a four-year, $10 million contract extension that began in 2014. The buyout turns his $2.5 million cap hit next season into $833,333 hits in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Greene has 17 goals and 63 assists in 615 career games.