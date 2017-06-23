        <
          T.J. Oshie signs new Capitals contract

          5:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Washington Capitals have re-signed T.J. Oshie, bringing the forward back on an eight-year, $46 million deal, the team announced Friday.

          Oshie had a stellar season playing on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom in 2016-17, scoring a career-high 33 goals. Oshie led the NHL in shooting percentage last season, scoring on 23.1 percent of his shots, and ranked seventh in plus/minus.

          "T.J. is an invaluable member of our team and we felt it was imperative for us to re-sign him in a competitive free agent market," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "T.J. is a highly competitive player with a tremendous skill set; he epitomizes the kind of player our team must have in order for us to continue to put ourselves in a position to compete in this League."

          The 30-year-old joined Washington in the 2015 offseason when the Blues traded their 2005 first-round pick after seven seasons in St. Louis. His presence stabilized the Capitals' top line after a rotating door of right wingers prior to his arrival.

          Oshie has 169 goals and 248 assists in 591 career games over nine seasons.

