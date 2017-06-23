The Edmonton Oilers reached a four-year contract with free-agent defenseman Kris Russell, the team announced Friday.

"I love playing there," Russell said. "The guys in the room are great, and I'm excited to get [the deal] done. It's a place I want to be."

Russell, 30, has played for three teams in the past two seasons. The Dallas Stars acquired him for the playoff push in 2015-16 from the Calgary Flames, and then he signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with Edmonton last offseason.

He scored one goal, added 12 assists and was a plus-5 for an Oilers team that lost in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.