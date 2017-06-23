        <
          Oilers D Kris Russell signs four-year contract

          5:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Edmonton Oilers reached a four-year contract with free-agent defenseman Kris Russell, the team announced Friday.

          "I love playing there," Russell said. "The guys in the room are great, and I'm excited to get [the deal] done. It's a place I want to be."

          Russell, 30, has played for three teams in the past two seasons. The Dallas Stars acquired him for the playoff push in 2015-16 from the Calgary Flames, and then he signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with Edmonton last offseason.

          He scored one goal, added 12 assists and was a plus-5 for an Oilers team that lost in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

