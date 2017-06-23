The New Jersey Devils have selected center Nico Hischier as the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft.

Hischier led Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rookies with 38 goals and 86 points for the Halifax Mooseheads. He also scored three goals and seven points in five games for Switzerland at 2017 World Juniors.

His selection is the highest for a Swiss-born player.

Nolan Patrick went second to the Philadelphia Flyers. Patrick, who played for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings, has battled sports hernia injuries that limited his playing time to 33 regular-season games and four postseason games during the 2016-17 campaign.

Patrick scored 92 goals and 205 points in 163 career games with Brandon.

The 6-foot-2 Patrick has hockey in his blood as both sides of his family have produced NHL players. His father Steve Patrick played in 250 NHL games, as well as his uncles James Patrick (1,280 games) and Rich Chernomaz (51 games).

Hischier, 18, will have big expectations as the top pick won the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) in three of the last four seasons.

The Devils franchise hasn't picked first since 1979, when they were the Colorado Rockies and took Rob Ramage at No. 1 overall.

The last two times that the Devils picked a player in the top three, they selected a Hall of Famer - Scott Niedermayer (1991) and Brendan Shanahan (1987).

ESPN's Stats & Information contributed to this report.