Arguably the NHL's best division last season, the Metropolitan featured the Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals and the upstart Columbus Blue Jackets. Here's what those three teams -- and the rest of the division -- are up against heading into free agency. (Free agents are unrestricted, unless otherwise noted.)

Notable free agents: G Cam Ward, G Eddie Lack

Needs: Forwards, forwards, forwards. The 'Canes only have eight roster forwards under contract. They would also like to add quality and consistency to their young group up front. If they do not retain Lack, they will need a backup goalie. Six of their defensemen are headed for restricted free agency next summer.

Cap space: $25.7 million

Big moves so far: Carolina brought in goalie Scott Darling and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, two Stanley Cup winners who have played key supporting roles for the Chicago Blackhawks in recent years.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Notable free agents: C Alexander Wennberg (RFA), RW Josh Anderson (RFA)

Needs: Deals for Wennberg and Anderson may leave the well-rounded Jackets with limited cap space to fill out their group of forwards and perhaps add a depth defenseman.

Cap space: $10.3 million

Big moves so far: Columbus acquired the creative and prolific winger Artemi Panarin via trade from the Blackhawks.

Notable free agents: D Damon Severson, G Keith Kinkaid

Needs: The Devils were horrendous offensively last season and only slightly better on defense. They were also in the bottom third of the league on both the power play and penalty kill. Yet, on paper, they are not terribly far from respectability and have the money to solidify their lineup. They need bodies at forward and skill on defense, so they will have to spend wisely.

Cap space: $24.5 million

Big moves so far: The Devils selected Hischier, a dazzling pivot, No. 1 overall in the entry draft, a player who has patterned his game after Detroit Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk. They also acquired former San Jose Sharks defenseman Mirco Mueller.

Notable free agent: D Calvin de Haan (RFA)

Needs: The Islanders need to extend the contract of potential 2018 UFA John Tavares by any means necessary. With only five roster defensemen under contract, they clearly need defensive depth. Their convoluted goaltending situation seems a bit clearer, but no more effective.

Cap space: $9.4 million

Big moves so far: The Isles traded for former Edmonton Oilers center -- and Tavares' former World Juniors linemate -- Jordan Eberle. They also dealt stalwart defenseman Travis Hamonic to the Calgary Flames for draft picks.

The Rangers need to replace top-line center Derek Stepan, whom they traded to Arizona. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Notable free agents: C Mika Zibanejad (RFA), RW Jesper Fast (RFA), D Brendan Smith

Needs: The Rangers lost two of their four centers from last season -- they traded top-line pivot Derek Stepan to the Arizona Coyotes, and the Vegas Golden Knights took Oscar Lindberg in the expansion draft -- though New York does have some wingers with experience at center. The Rangers also may look for an experienced backup goalie to ease Henrik Lundqvist's load. They also covet an impact defenseman, especially a right shot, and have been linked to free agent and New York native Kevin Shattenkirk.

Cap space: $20 million

Big moves so far: The Rangers jettisoned the contract of Stepan, a mainstay, and backup goalie Antti Raanta, who will be a free agent in 2018, in a deal with Arizona to gain assets and create cap space.

Notable free agents: G Steve Mason, C Jordan Weal, D Michael Del Zotto

Needs: The Flyers likely do not intend to re-sign Mason, so they will look to improve their goaltending. They may also reconfigure their defense corps between acquisitions and call-ups like prospect Samuel Morin.

Cap space: $12.5 million

Big moves so far: The Flyers drafted center Nolan Patrick, perhaps the most NHL-ready prospect in the draft, at No. 2 overall. They also traded forward Brayden Schenn for forward Jori Lethera and draft picks. And Philly re-signed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a six-year contract.

Defense will be a primary focus for Pittsburgh in free agency, but bringing back playoff hero Nick Bonino will help up front. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Pittsburgh Penguins

Notable Free Agents: C Nick Bonino, LW Chris Kunitz, LW Conor Sheary (RFA), D Trevor Daley, D Brian Dumoulin (RFA), D Justin Schultz (RFA)

Needs: Between retaining free agents and adding talent, defense has to be the Penguins' primary focus. A healthy Kris Letang would go a long way toward that goal. Bringing back Bonino will help maintain their excellent depth up front.

Cap Space: $18.9 million

Big Moves So Far: They Penguins parted ways with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was drafted by the Golden Knights, freeing up considerable cap space. They also made a draft-day deal with the St. Louis Blues to bring in a burly enforcer, right winger Ryan Reaves.

Washington Capitals

Notable free agents: D Kevin Shattenkirk, RW Justin Williams, C Evgeny Kuznetsov (RFA), LW Andre Burakovsky (RFA), D Karl Alzner, D Dmitry Orlov (RFA), G Philipp Grubauer (RFA)

Needs: This offseason may be more about retaining players than adding them for the Caps. It appears likely they will lose Shattenkirk, Alzner and possibly Williams. Their notable restricted free agents will command sizable contracts, and what remains may go toward bolstering the Caps' blue line.

Cap space: $19 million

Big moves so far: The Capitals re-signed free agent T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, $46 million contract.