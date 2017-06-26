On his first shot at the Hall of Fame, Teemu Selanne has scored, not surprising for someone who scored 684 NHL goals.

The 46-year-old headlined the class announced on Monday. Joining the 10-time All-Star in Toronto are Paul Kariya, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, Danielle Goyette, and in the builders category Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs..

Selanne, nicknamed the Finnish Flash, was the 10th overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 1988 draft. In 1993, he won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie after he scored a league-leading 76 goals and added 56 assists. He holds NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie.

Selanne never matched that goal total again, but he did lead the league in goals two more times.

Selanne was a fan favorite of the Anaheim franchise, playing for the team from 1996-2001 and again from 2005 until his retirement in 2014. In 2006-07 at the age of 36, he led the Ducks in goals (48) and points (94) on the way to a Stanley Cup title. Anaheim retired his No. 8 in 2015.

These days, Selanne owns a restaurant in Laguna Beach, California. He has two sons who play competitive hockey.

Recchi, 49, was the only retired player with at least 500 goals and 1,500 points who was not in the Hall.

He played 22 seasons for the Penguins, Flyers, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Thrashers, Lightning and Bruins.

The seven-time All-Star won Stanley Cups with the Penguins (1991), Hurricanes (2006) and Bruins (2011).

This was his fourth try at the Hall.

Andreychuk, 53, played 23 seasons for the Sabres, Maple Leafs, Devils, Bruins, Avalanche and Lightning. He scored 30 or more goals nine times.

At 40 in 2004, he finally won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning. He scored 21 goals and added 18 assists that year.

The two-time All-Star was in his ninth year of eligibility for the Hall.

Kariya, 42, is a seven-time All-Star whose career was cut short because of injuries. In 15 seasons with the Mighty Ducks, Avalanche, Predators and Blues he scored 402 goals and had 989 points.

He won a gold medal with Canada in 2002 and was a two-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy.

Goyette played internationally for Canada. She won gold medals in 2002 and 2006 and silver in 1998.

Drake, who has been called the "dean of coaching," was head coach of the University of Alberta for 28 years. He has received the Order of Hockey in Canada.

Jeremy Jacobs has owned the Boston Bruins since 1975. He is the chairman of the NHL Board of Governors.