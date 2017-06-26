Marc-Andre Fleury thanked everyone from the fans to owner Mario Lemieux on Monday for his 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In a story on The Players' Tribune, the goaltender said that this year's run to the Stanley Cup was "bittersweet." He had started the playoffs for the injured Matt Murray, but when Murray came back, he was back on the bench -- all the while knowing that "my time as a Penguin was coming to an end."

Fleury had waived his no-movement clause and after the playoffs was selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury speaks to the media while wearing his new Golden Knights sweater. AP Photo/John Locher

Fleury called getting drafted -- the first time -- with the first overall pick by the Penguins in 2003 a "blessing" because "maybe" he'd get to play with Lemieux, who at that time was nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career. Fleury even remembered the first time he stopped Lemieux in practice.

"It was a simple warmup shot. But you better believe that I kept that puck -- and still have it at home," Fleury wrote.

He remembered the Pittsburgh fans chanting "Fleu-ry, Fleu-ry" during his very first game.

"The fans in Pittsburgh have been tremendous with me since the very beginning," he wrote.

Fleury thanked Penguins ownership, coaches, the front office and especially his teammates. All-everything Sidney Crosby drew special praise.

"Thanks, Sid, for all the years," Fleury wrote. "We spent a lot of time together, always sat next to each other on the plane, behind one another on the bus, plus all the dinners before every game on the road. Thanks for helping me get through tough times and for being a good friend."

Fleury thanked the Golden Knights for drafting him and said he is "looking forward to continuing to play the game I love." He said after making Pittsburgh home, he told his family they'll have adjust.

"We're going to figure things out, and we're going to find our way," he wrote. "And then we'll blink, and suddenly that strange and new place ... It won't seem strange, or new, at all. It might even feel like home."