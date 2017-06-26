        <
          Hurricanes, Derek Ryan agree to 1-year, $1.4M deal

          5:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Derek Ryan on a one-year contract.

          Under terms of the deal announced Monday, Ryan will make $1.43 million this season.

          Ryan, 30, had career bests with 11 goals, 18 assists and 29 points for Carolina in 2016-17. He was originally signed by the Hurricanes as a free agent in 2015 and made $600,000 last season.

          General manager Ron Francis said in a statement that Ryan "proved he belongs in the NHL last season."

          Ryan would have been a free agent on July 1.

          Carolina also reached a deal with pending restricted free-agent defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way deal worth $670,000 in the NHL or $77,500 in the minors. Carrick has skated in two career games with the Hurricanes.

