The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Marc Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights.

In exchange for Methot, selected by Vegas from Ottawa in last week's expansion draft, the Golden Knights are getting a 2020 second-round draft selection and goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who was taken by Dallas in the seventh round of last weekend's draft.

Methot, who turned 32 last week, was with the Senators for the past five seasons, spending much of that time alongside Erik Karlsson on the team's top defensive pairing.

Methot spent the first six seasons of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2003. Ottawa acquired him in a 2012 trade for Nick Foligno.

Methot has just 21 goals and 99 assists in his 11 NHL seasons, but is a +44 for his career.