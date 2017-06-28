The Chicago Blackhawks won the Central Division last year, only to be swept in the first round by the Nashville Predators. That propelled the Preds from 16th-seeded squad to Stanley Cup finalist. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues look to retool on the fly after handing the Minnesota Wild a first-round upset loss. (Free agents are unrestricted unless otherwise noted.)

Chicago Blackhawks

Notable free agents: D Johnny Oduya, D Brian Campbell, G Anton Forsberg (RFA), RW Tomas Jurco (RFA)

Needs: The Blackhawks made big changes following their premature exit from the playoffs. They still need to strengthen their defense, but a challenging cap predicament must be resolved first.

Cap space: -$3 million

Big moves so far: Chicago shipped dynamic winger Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for former Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad and Forsberg, a promising goalie prospect. It also dealt rugged rearguard Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes for two young players. The 'Hawks lost another trusted defenseman, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and penalty-killing forward Marcus Kruger in an expansion-draft deal. Winger Marian Hossa's career is in jeopardy because of a skin disorder, though placing him on long-term injured reserve may alleviate Chicago's cap burden.

Notable free agents: RW Sven Andrighetto (RFA), LW Matt Nieto (RFA)

Needs: Everything. Colorado was abysmal last season. Its 48 points was the lowest total since the NHL implemented its salary cap and eliminated tie games in 2005-06. Other than center Nathan MacKinnon, everyone on the Avs' roster is on the market. The price on attractive commodities like center Matt Duchene and left wing Gabriel Landeskog has been prohibitively high, however.

Cap space: $21.6 million

Big moves so far: Colorado bought out defenseman Francois Beauchemin and lost goalie Calvin Pickard in the expansion draft. The Avs drafted defenseman Cale Makar No. 4 overall but it appears unlikely the 18-year-old Alberta Junior Hockey League product will make his debut this season.

Notable free agents: C Radek Faksa (RFA), RW Brett Ritchie (RFA), LW Jiri Hudler, RW Ales Hemsky, LW Patrick Sharp

Needs: Sports fans usually reserve chants of "de-fense!" this thundering for basketball games. The Stars traded for stay-at-home defenseman Marc Methot. Julius Honka, an offensive-minded blueliner, heads their prospects list. Sharp, Hudler and Hemsky all dealt with serious injuries last season, so the Stars may look to get younger behind their core forwards.

Cap space: $18.4 million

Big moves so far: Dallas landed goalie Ben Bishop and signed him to a six-year deal. The Stars had been over-invested in two underperforming netminders, the since bought-out Antti Niemi and the pricey Kari Lehtonen. Dallas also brought back Ken Hitchcock, who coached Dallas to its only Stanley Cup in 1999.

Minnesota Wild

Notable free agents: C Martin Hanzal, C Mikael Granlund (RFA), RW Nino Niederreiter (RFA)

Needs: Hanzal appears headed elsewhere, but Granlund and Niederreiter will likely stay on with a deep Minnesota club. Barring a bold trade, the Wild will use their cap space to retain players and reshape their supporting cast.

Cap space: $13.4 million

Big moves so far: Minnesota parted ways with a solid prospect in forward Alex Tuch and restricted free agent forward Erik Haula in order to keep Vegas away from its unprotected standouts in the expansion draft.

The Predators will look to lock up free-agent forwards Viktor Arvidsson, left, and Ryan Johansen to long-term deals. Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire

Nashville Predators

Notable free agents: C Ryan Johansen (RFA), RW Viktor Arvidsson (RFA), LW Austin Watson (RFA), LW Pontus Aberg (RFA), C Mike Fisher

Needs: Goal-scoring, both keeping it and adding more of it. Long-term deals for their top point-producer, Johansen, and leading goal-scorer, Arvidsson, are musts. A replacement for winger James Neal and an additional offensive threat would be compelling additions to the Western Conference champions.

Cap space: $22.7 million

Big moves so far: The Preds lost Neal in the expansion draft but had a subtle-but-shrewd entry draft.

St. Louis Blues

Notable free agents: D Colton Parayko (RFA), RW Scottie Upshall

Needs: The Blues have sustained the losses of players like T.J. Oshie, David Backes and Kevin Shattenkirk recently without losing much ground in the standings. St. Louis has no glaring positional need, enabling it to pursue a free agent or two based on quality rather than necessity.

Cap space: $10.9 million

Big moves so far: The Blues acquired Brayden Schenn via trade from Philadelphia. Schenn can play center or wing, and he scored 51 goals over the past two seasons. St. Louis traded away center Jori Lehtera and right wing Ryan Reaves on draft day, when they added multiple intriguing prospects.

Notable Free Agents: G Connor Hellebuyck (RFA), D Paul Postma, C Andrew Copp (RFA)

Needs: With few free-agent signings, the Jets can make strides toward improving defensively. Winnipeg surrendered more than three goals a game last season, as their banged-up defense and subpar trio of goalies struggled. The Jets may look for a mobile, two-way defender and a concrete No. 1 netminder, though they may not quite spend up to the cap ceiling.

Cap space: $18.5 million

Big moves so far: The Jets have been quiet thus far but may have the ability to pursue even the biggest names on the market given their cap situation.