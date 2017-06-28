The Anaheim Ducks have won the Pacific Division five years in a row but did not reach the Stanley Cup Final during that span. The San Jose Sharks did, in 2016, and the Los Angeles Kings hoisted the Cup for the second time in three years in 2014. Of late, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames have rejuvenated the Battle of Alberta. (Free agents are unrestricted, unless otherwise noted).

Anaheim Ducks

Notable free agents: C Nate Thompson, G Jonathan Bernier

Needs: The Ducks may look at depth defensemen while Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm recover from shoulder surgeries. It remains unclear who Anaheim's No. 2 goalie will be. The Ducks are are tight against the cap, but could use a clutch performer to help them reach the next level. An extension for potential 2018 UFA defenseman Cam Fowler may be Anaheim's top priority.

Cap space: $5.5 million

Big moves so far: The Ducks re-signed trade-deadline pickup Patrick Eaves, a winger, to a three-year deal. They lost young defenseman Shea Theodore to the Vegas Golden Knights as part of an expansion-draft agreement.

Notable free agents: RW Radim Vrbata, LW Anthony Duclair (RFA), C Alexander Burmistrov (RFA), C Nick Cousins (RFA), G Chad Johnson

Needs: Stability and direction are what the wayward Coyotes need most. They will soon hire a new coaching staff. They brought in a fresh goalie tandem and a couple of high-pedigree veteran skaters. They will need some young players to step forward and cement their roles. The Coyotes have plenty of cap room but will probably not approach the cap ceiling if recent years offer any indication.

Cap space: $25.2 million

Big moves so far: The Coyotes parted ways with their head coach (Dave Tippett), starting goaltender (Mike Smith) and longtime captain (Shane Doan). They also traded for goalie Antti Raanta as well as a pair of playoff-seasoned veterans, defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and center Derek Stepan.

Calgary Flames

Notable feee agents: RW Alex Chiasson (RFA), RW Kris Versteeg, LW Micheal Ferland (RFA), D Dennis Wideman, C Sam Bennett (RFA), G Brian Elliott

Needs: The Flames may look to add a veteran defenseman and possibly a backup goalie. Their roster is well-rounded but not complete, so any other moves may be on a best-player-available basis.

Cap space: $15.7 million

Big moves so far: The Flames won the bidding war with regional rivals like the Winnipeg Jets for defenseman Travis Hamonic. They sent a first-rounder and a second-rounder to the Islanders for Hamonic, who will jump immediately into Calgary's top four.

The Oilers' to-do list includes re-signing Leon Draisaitl (29) and finding a reliable partner for defenseman Darnell Nurse. Andy Devlin/NHLI/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers

Notable free agents: C Leon Draisaitl (RFA), C David Desharnais

Needs: Re-signing Draisaitl may be the Oilers' first order of business in free agency. Sportsnet reported that Edmonton and Connor McDavid have agreed in principle on an eight-year extension worth over ‎$100 million that will kick in next season. Beyond that, the Oilers mostly need to shore up their third defensive pairing with a steady partner for Darnell Nurse. Perhaps they will acquire a reliable No. 2 in net so that Cam Talbot doesn't end up playing 70-plus games again this season.

Cap space: $18 million

Big moves so far: The Oilers gained financial flexibility and versatility up front when they traded Jordan Eberle, a one-dimensional winger who struggled in the playoffs, to the New York Islanders for Ryan Strome. Edmonton also re-signed shot-blocking defenseman Kris Russell.

Los Angeles Kings

Notable free agents: RW Jarome Iginla, C Nick Shore

Needs: The Kings need to add speed throughout their lineup and they are in desperate need of a scoring forward. It could be a winger to play alongside Anze Kopitar or a center who would allow them to move Jeff Carter from second-line pivot to first-line right wing. Los Angeles is reportedly pursuing center Joe Thornton, who has played with rival San Jose since 2005. The hefty contracts of Marian Gaborik and Dustin Brown make such moves difficult but not impossible.

Cap space: $10 million

Big moves so far: The Kings bought out veteran defenseman Matt Greene and got a steal in the draft when they selected center Gabriel Vilardi 11th overall. They also re-signed wingers Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson.

San Jose Sharks

Notable free agents: C Joe Thornton, C Patrick Marleau

Needs: The Sharks must first decide what direction to go in with their two longest-tenured players, Thornton and Marleau. Both are former Sharks captains, and Marleau has been with San Jose since 1997. Replacing their production and leadership may be a challenge, but it has to happen sooner than later -- both players will be 38 by the start of next season.

Cap space: $18.4 million

Big moves so far: The Sharks re-signed forwards Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson. They also brought the speedy Jannik Hansen into the fold last spring.

Ryan Miller, an unrestricted free agent who turns 37 on July 17, has spent the last three seasons with the Canucks. He had an 18-29-6 record with a 2.80 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts in 2016-17. Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Notable free agents: C Bo Horvat (RFA), C Brendan Gaunce (RFA), G Ryan Miller

Needs: The Canucks, to be polite, need everything. They have their goaltender of the future in Thatcher Demko, a reliable center in Horvat and some intriguing prospects. At the top level, the club has languished during the twilight of the Sedin Twins' careers.

Cap space: $19.5 million

Big moves so far: Vancouver may have turned around its fortunes in the draft with shrewd selections in an overall weak class. It also hired Travis Green as its new head coach.