The New York Rangers, who acquired Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline, announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a new contract with the defenseman.

The deal is for four years and $17.4 million, according to TSN.

New York sent a second-round pick in the 2018 draft and a third-round selection in 2017 to Detroit for Smith, a former first-round pick.

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Smith, 28, had nine points overall last season, four of them with the Rangers, who lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Senators.

New York bought out longtime defenseman Dan Girardi this offseason. They also traded veteran center Derek Stepan and backup goalie Antti Raanta to the Arizona Coyotes for young defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and the seventh pick in the draft. With that selection, they took 18-year-old Swedish forward Lias Andersson.

The Rangers had been rumored to be in the running for free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. It's not clear how Smith's signing affects that.