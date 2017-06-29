EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Oilers have placed forward Benoit Pouliot on unconditional waivers with the purposes of buying out his contract.

Pouliot had two years left at a salary-cap hit of $4 million. By buying out Pouliot, Edmonton saves $2.67 million against the cap the next two years.

It's the latest move by the Oilers to clear cap space with big-money deals for MVP Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl coming. Draisaitl's new contract starts next year, and McDavid's -- which could come in at around $100 million -- would begin in 2018-19.

Edmonton already traded winger Jordan Eberle and his $6 million salary to the New York Islanders for the younger, cheaper Ryan Strome.

Pouliot, 30, had 84 points in 180 games in three seasons with Edmonton, his sixth NHL team.