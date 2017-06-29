        <
        >

          Backup goalie Keith Kinkaid signs two-year extension with Devils

          7:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a two-year contract.

          General manager Ray Shero announced the deal Thursday, noting that Kinkaid will get $1.2 million this season and $1.3 million in 2018-19.

          Kinkaid, who turns 28 on July 4, set career highs with 26 games played, 23 games started and 713 saves. He was 8-13-3 with one shutout, a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

          Kinkaid also notched the first point of his career, assisting on Taylor Hall's power-play goal on Feb. 19 against the New York Islanders. The former Union College star has spent all six of his professional seasons with the Devils' organization.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.