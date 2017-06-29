SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jaromir Jagr says he is going into free agency with an uncertain future.

Jagr, 45, tweeted Thursday that no teams have called about signing him when the free-agent period in the NHL opens on Saturday. Jagr also says he is even reaching out to teams and not generating any interest.

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.😀😳🇨🇿 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls🏆😀 pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

Jagr has spent the past 2½ seasons with the Florida Panthers, who have said they were planning to speak with agent Petr Svoboda about their plans for next season.

Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists for Florida last season, appearing in all 82 games. The Czech star is No. 2 on the NHL's career points list, No. 3 in goals, No. 4 in games and No. 5 in assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.