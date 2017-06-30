CALGARY, Alberta -- The Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a three-year deal reportedly worth $10.5 million.

The Flames acquired Stone from the Arizona Coyotes before last season's trade deadline to add stability to their defense. He had two goals and four assists and was a plus-5 in 19 regular-season games with Calgary and added a goal in four playoff games.

Stone has 26 goals and 76 assists in 343 games with Arizona and Calgary.

The signing capped a busy day for the Flames, who also waived forward Lance Bouma and defenseman Ryan Murphy for the purposes of buying out their contracts.