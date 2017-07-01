After two seasons with the Dallas Stars, left winger Patrick Sharp is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks on a free-agent contract, according to multiple reports.

No contract details were released, but Sharp joins the contingent of former Blackhawks reuniting in Chicago, after Brandon Saad was traded to the team by the Columbus Blue Jackets last month.

Sharp, 35, had been a cap casualty of the Blackhawks after winning three Stanley Cups in Chicago. After winning it all in 2015, Chicago sent him and defensive prospect Stephen Johns to Dallas for defenseman Trevor Daley and forward Ryan Garbutt.

Ultimately, the trade didn't work out for either team. Neither Daley nor Garbutt fit into Chicago's schemes and were eventually traded. Sharp had 55 points in 2015-16 when Dallas had the best record in the Western Conference, but the Stars lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Patrick Sharp was a member of three Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks teams. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Last season, Sharp battled injuries, including a concussion and a hip issue that required offseason surgery. He tallied only 18 points in 48 games, and the Stars stumbled to sixth in the tough Central Division.

Sharp was an All-Star in 2011 and has eclipsed the 30-goal plateau four times, all with Chicago.

He won gold with Canada in the 2014 Olympics.