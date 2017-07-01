The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenseman Karl Alzner on a five-year contract, the team announced.

TSN said the deal with Alzner is worth more than $23 million.

Alzner had been a reliable presence with the Washington Capitals, as he hadn't missed a game since the 2009-10 season. He set a franchise record for consecutive games played in January 2016 and continued to play night after night.

But he was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round against the Maple Leafs with a broken hand, missing six games before returning in the second round as the Capitals were eliminated by the Penguins.

Alzner, 28, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Capitals, scoring 19 goals with 98 assists. He referred to Washington, D.C., as "home" after the team's most recent postseason exit but indicated he was interested to see what other teams thought of him as well.