The Florida Panthers have agreed on a one-year extension with defenseman Alex Petrovic.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon says Petrovic "is an important part of our young core and has taken great strides in his development over the past two seasons."

Petrovic had one goal and 13 assists with the Panthers last season. He has appeared in 161 games, all with Florida.

The Panthers have prioritized keeping their defense mostly intact going into next season, something that Tallon and new Florida coach Bob Boughner have been in concert on since Boughner was hired last month.