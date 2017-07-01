Evgeni Dadonov is back with the Florida Panthers after being out of the NHL for more than five years.

The right wing agreed Saturday on a three-year deal to return to Florida, where he would certainly figure to be a candidate to join Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau on the Panthers' top line -- another clear indicator that Jaromir Jagr's time with the team could be over.

Editor's Picks Agent: Jagr on market after Panthers cut ties Jaromir Jagr tweeted he's gotten "0 calls" from teams interested in signing him as a free agent, and his agent reportedly said the Panthers have cut ties with him.

2017 Free-Agent Tracker The frenzy is on! All the signings -- of big and not-so-big names -- can be found right here as the NHL's free-agency season opens in what could be an action-packed market. 1 Related

Dadonov appeared in 55 games for Florida between 2010 and 2012, with 10 goals and 10 assists.

He's spent the past five seasons in Russia's KHL, with 101 goals and 123 assists in stints with Donbass and St. Petersburg.

In addition, the Panthers announced they've agreed on a one-year extension with defenseman Alex Petrovic and a two-year, one-way deal with forward Micheal Haley.

"He is an important part of our young core and has taken great strides in his development over the past two seasons," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said.

Petrovic had one goal and 13 assists with the Panthers last season. He has appeared in 161 games, all with Florida.

The Panthers have prioritized keeping their defense mostly intact going into next season, something that Tallon and new Florida coach Bob Boughner have been in concert on since Boughner was hired last month.

Haley, 31, recorded a career-high 12 points and 128 penalty minutes in 58 games with the Sharks last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.