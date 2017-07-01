Brian Boyle, who scored 13 goals and had 25 points while playing for two teams last season, signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

The 32-year-old went to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals -- with the New York Rangers in 2013-14 and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014-15.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the 6-foot-6 center from the Lightning at the trade deadline this past season for their own playoff push. While he did supply defense, he tallied only three assists in 21 regular-season games and two assists in six playoff games.

Boyle has 169 points in 624 NHL games.

His cap hit in the final year of his three-year contract was $2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.