The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a three-year deal with free agent defenseman Dmitry Kulikov on Saturday.

According to TSN, the deal is worth an average of $4.33 million per season.

At only 26, Kulikov is one of the youngest unrestricted free agents on the market. His name was bandied about quite a bit at last season's trade deadline since Buffalo had fallen out of contention, but he was not moved by the Sabres.

Kulikov had a down year last season after a trade from Florida to Buffalo. He had only five points and was a minus-26, but he battled a back injury much of the season and played in only 47 games.

The third and final year of the contract he signed with Florida had a cap hit of $4.33 million.