Right winger Justin Williams has signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, agreeing to a two-year deal with the team he won a Stanley Cup title with over a decade ago.

"We said that we needed goal scoring and veteran leadership, and Justin will bring us both," general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He believes in what we are doing here and is returning to Raleigh to help the Hurricanes take the next step."

"Mr. Game 7" earned his moniker by scoring the most points in Game 7s (14) in NHL history, though he and the Washington Capitals were shut out in the second round this season during a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that eliminated the Presidents' Trophy winners. He has come up big in Game 6s too, with 15 career points (seven goals, eight assists).

Williams signed with the Capitals in the 2015 offseason after winning two Stanley Cups and the 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy with the Kings over seven seasons in Los Angeles.

He won the title with the Hurricanes in 2006 after starting his career with the Philadelphia Flyers as a 2000 first-round pick.