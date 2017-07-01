        <
          Rangers sign Ondrej Pavelec to 1-year deal

          12:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The New York Rangers have signed unrestricted free agent goalie Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal, it was announced Saturday.

          Pavelec, who played in only eight NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, will make $1.3 million, according to TSN.

          The 29-year-old goalie is looking to resurrect his career after failing to live up to a five-year contract that carried an average annual salary of $3.9 million.

          After leading the league in goals allowed for three straight seasons, Pavelec bounced back with a solid season in 2014-15. But more struggles the last season landed him behind rookie Connor Hallebuyck and eventually in the AHL.

